WORLD
3 MIN READ
Beats of Africa: New Grammy category to spotlight continent
Grammy Awards will introduce a dedicated category for African artists starting in 2024. The new category, called “Best African Music Performance” will provide a platform for African artists to showcase their regional melodic musical traditions.
Beats of Africa: New Grammy category to spotlight continent
This significant development aims to recognize and celebrate the diverse musical talents emerging from Africa. / Photo: AP
June 14, 2023

African artists will have a category in the Grammy Awards preserved for them in the subsequent ceremonies.

The American recording academy announced on Tuesday that there will be the Best African Music Performance category that will attract contestants from the African continent only.

The Grammy Awards said the new Africa-specific category will highlight “regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions”.

Their statement added that the artists will battle it out in the genres like “Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz”.

Afrobeat is largely associated with Nigeria, while Amapiano is associated with South Africa. Genge is unique to Kenya, while Bongo Flava has its roots in Tanzania.

Ndombolo, a form of dance, is from the Democratic of the Congo, while Kizomba originated from Angola.

RelatedGrammys set to introduce new award categories

Two other categories

Grammys have also introduced two other categories. They are Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Recommended

The Best Pop Dance Recording category is defined by “up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement" and recordings that “feature strong rhythmic beats and significant electronic-based instruments with an emphasis on the vocal performance, melody and hooks”.

On the Best Alternative Jazz Album, Grammys said the category will spotlight albums that blend jazz and other musical styles such as RnB, Hip-Hop, Classical, Contemporary Improvisation, Experimental, Pop, Rap, Dance music, and/or Spoken Word.

'Broader array' of artists

Grammys Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement: “By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists.”

The new categories will be introduced in 2024.

The Grammy Awards, or simply known as the Grammys, are awards presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognise "outstanding" achievements in the music industry.

They are regarded by many as the most prestigious and significant awards in the music industry worldwide.

The awards were first introduced in 1959. At the time they were known as Gramophone Awards.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report