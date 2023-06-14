Devotees of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi have bidden him farewell in Milan at a state funeral for the billionaire, which closes a 30-year chapter in the country's history.

The coffin of the media mogul, adorned with white and red roses, was driven through the city from his villa in Arcore to the city's Gothic Duomo on Wednesday, with mourners clapping and waving along the route.

It was then carried into the cathedral, escorted by a guard of honour, as his family walked behind.

Thousands of the tycoon's supporters - including a delegation from his Monza football club - watched on giant screens set up in the square, as Archbishop Mario Delpini led the ceremony for Berlusconi, who died on Monday aged 86.

"When a man is a politician, then he tries to win. There are those who exalt him and those who cannot stand him," Delpini said in his homily. "When a man is a protagonist, then he is always on stage. He has those who applaud him and those who detest him," he said.

"But in this moment of farewell and prayer, what can we say about Silvio Berlusconi? He was a man: a desire for life, a desire for love, a desire for joy, " he added.

'Immortalise this mass phenomenon'

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Meloni and fellow coalition partner Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League, were at the funeral, while the European Union was represented by its economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was also present, along with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani and Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid.

The longest-serving premier in Italy's post-war history, and re-elected to the Senate last year, Berlusconi was dogged by multiple legal and sex scandals and famed for his controversial gaffes on the international stage.