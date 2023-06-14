Sudan's West Darfur Governor Khamis Abbakar has been killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in El Geneina city, the North African country's main army and two government sources said.

An advisor in the RSF did not deny or confirm Abbakar's killing on Wednesday.

Speaking to Al-Hadath TVfrom El Geneina as gun and artillery fire could be heard, Abbakar had on Wednesday called for international intervention in what he described as a "genocide."

"Civilians are being killed randomly and in large numbers," he said.

While the RSF and allied militias had originally targeted areas of El Geneina where members of the Masalit tribe lived, these attacks had now spread to the entire city, he said.

"We haven't seen the army leave its base to defend people," he added.

Activists say 1,100 people have been killed so far in the city.

Sudanese army also accused RSF of "kidnapping and assassinating" Abbakar.

The killing of Abakar meant the RSF has added a "new chapter to its record of barbaric crimes that it has been committing against all the Sudanese people," the army said on Facebook, calling the incident a "brutal act."

Humanitarian crisis