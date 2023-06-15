North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korea's military said, the latest in a string of banned weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang so far this year.

The North Korean launch on Thursday is its first since it failed in an attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean launches from its capital region on Thursday evening. It said South Korea's military boosted its surveillance posture and maintains readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japan also confirmed the launch, with Tokyo's defence ministry saying Pyongyang had "launched a possible ballistic missile" and the country's coastguard calling on vessels to be vigilant and not approach any fallen objects at sea.

Tokyo said the two missiles landed in waters within its exclusive economic zone, which extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan's coast, beyond the limits of its territorial waters.

"Two ballistic missiles fell inside the EEZ," said Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice-minister of defence.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were no reports of damage.

The launch came after North Korea's military vowed an unspecified response to South Korean-US drills at a front-line South Korean firing range earlier on Thursday. The exercises were the fifth and last round of South Korean-US firing drills that began last month. This year’s drills were the biggest of their kind since they began in 1977.

“Our response to (the South Korean-U.S. drills) is inevitable,” an unidentified spokesperson of the North Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

“Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies.”