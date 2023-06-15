Five months after India's top women wrestlers accused their politically powerful federation chief of sexual harassment and sparked a nationwide protest movement, police filed charges.

On Thursday, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior lawmaker from India's right-wing ruling party, was charged with sexual harassment and stalking.

He has denied all allegations, and claims to be the victim of a conspiracy to smear his reputation and force him out of parliament.

Wrestling is hugely popular in rural northern India, and images of star athletes being detained as they tried to march to parliament in May went viral on social media.

What are the accusations?

Since January, top Indian wrestlers, including Olympians and Commonwealth Games champions, have taken to the streets to demand Singh's arrest over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

At one of the protests in New Delhi, two-time world champion medallist Vinesh Phogat said that women wrestlers had been "sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president".

In their police complaint, seven wrestlers accused 66-year-old Singh of groping them on several occasions and demanding sexual favours.

On Thursday, Delhi Police said Singh had been charged with sexual harassment and stalking, but accusations lodged by a minor had been withdrawn.

The charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

Vinod Tomar, a Singh acolyte who served as WFI assistant secretary, faced the same charges, as well as criminal intimidation and abetment.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Singh has headed the wrestling federation for over a decade and is also serving his sixth term as a lawmaker from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

He has called the protests a "political vendetta", and threatened to hang himself if any allegation is proven.

A wrestler in his youth, he shot to political prominence when zealots destroyed a centuries-old mosque at the flashpoint holy site of Ayodhya in 1992, sparking communal riots that left more than 2,000 dead.

He was accused of involvement in demolishing the mosque but was acquitted of all charges.

How have protests developed?