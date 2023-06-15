TÜRKİYE
Türkiye summons Swiss envoy over provocations targeting Erdogan
Ankara presses for an investigation into a group in Zurich burning Turkish flag and effigy of Turkish President Erdogan.
Ankara says attacks targeting Türkiye and the president are unacceptable, and should not be tolerated. / Photo: AA Archive
June 15, 2023

Switzerland’s ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and told that the provocations targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish flag in Zurich are unacceptable.

According to diplomatic sources, Jean-Daniel Ruch was called in to the ministry on Thursday by Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Türkiye’s deputy foreign minister and its permanent representative to the EU.

During the meeting, Ruch was told that the attacks targeting Erdogan were absolutely unacceptable, and such attacks should not be tolerated.

The Turkish side also pressed for an investigation of the incident with the aim of identifying the perpetrators and promptly taking necessary actions.

Provocations targeting Erdogan and the Turkish flag were held this week in Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city.

Both the Turkish flag and the president in effigy were burned in front of the UBS bank in Zurich by a group called the Zurich Revolutionary Strike Collective.

There were also banners targeting Erdogan in the Swiss financial capital.

