The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it will examine allegations of war crimes by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile east after Kinshasa made a new formal referral to the tribunal.

The DRC referred the situation to the Hague-based ICC in 2004, but has now made a second referral asking that it launch an investigation into the latest alleged crimes, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said on Thursday.

"I intend to conduct a preliminary examination promptly," Khan said in a statement.

The British prosecutor added that this would initially assess "whether the scope of the two situations referred by the DRC government are sufficiently linked to constitute a single situation".

Kinshasa has accused the M23 rebel group of attacks in the DRC's mineral-rich North Kivu province and says Rwanda is backing the Tutsi-led militia. Kigali denies any involvement in the violence.

Over one milion people displaced