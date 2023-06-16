Friday, June 16, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, something he confirmed for the first time had already happened, was a reminder to the West that it could not inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

Speaking at Russia's flagship economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said Russian tactical nuclear warheads had already been delivered to close ally Belarus, but stressed he saw no need for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons for now.

The move, Moscow's first deployment of such warheads - shorter-range nuclear weapons that could potentially be used on the battlefield - outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union was intended as a warning to the West about arming and supporting Ukraine, the Russian leader said.

"...It is precisely as an element of deterrence so that all those who are thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us are not oblivious to this circumstance," said Putin, using a diplomatic term for a defeat so severe that Russian power would be diminished on the world stage for decades.

1847 GMT — African leaders urge de-escalation after missile attack on Kiev

A delegation of African leaders have met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate and negotiate, hours after sheltering from missile strikes on Kiev.

The high-level diplomatic team came to the Ukrainian capital voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of the conflict, including rising grain prices, calling their visit a "historic mission".

Shortly after their arrival, air raid sirens sounded across the country, as Russian missiles were detected.

The African delegation had gone first to Bucha, a town outside the capital that has become a symbol of the alleged war crimes carried out by Moscow.

The delegation included four presidents: South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal's Macky Sall and Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema, plus Comoros' Azali Assoumani, who heads the African Union.

1802 GMT — Zelenskyy rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out talks with Russia as he met with a delegation of African leaders.

"I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering," Zelenskyy told reporters after meeting several leaders including South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

The delegation is to meet with Russian President Putin on Saturday.

1727 GMT— White House denounces nuclear rhetoric from Putin

The White House has denounced comments from Putin on the possible use of nuclear weapons, but said the United States had made no adjustments to its nuclear posture in response to the rhetoric.

The comments came after Putin said earlier that Russia could "theoretically" use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to.

Responding to questions aboard Air Force One, White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton also reaffirmed the US commitment to NATO's principle of collective defence.

1440 GMT — Ukraine offensive stands 'no chance', says Putin

Putin has claimed that Ukraine had failed to make progress in its counteroffensive and said its army had "no chance" against Russia's.

Recalling his stated objectives at the start of the conflict to "demilitarise" and "denazify" Ukraine, Putin told an economic forum in St Petersburg that Kiev would soon run out of its own military equipment, making it totally reliant on hardware supplied by the West.

"Well, you can't fight like that for long," he added.

Independent military analysts say Ukraine has outperformed Russia's much larger army in the nearly 16 months of the conflict, forcing it into major retreats around the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson.

Kiev's military chiefs earlier said advancing Ukrainian troops were facing "desperate resistance" from Russian forces around the city of Bakhmut, which Russia captured last month after the longest battle of the offensive.

Ukraine claims it has recaptured seven villages and 100 square km (38 square miles) in the early stages of its counter-offensive.

1328 GMT — US providing $205 mln in additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine

The United States is set to provide an additional $205 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

The aid "provides the people of Ukraine with critical support, including food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible shelter, health care, and more," Blinken said in a statement.

The money also helps family members maintain contact if they been separated or displaced, he added. More than 6 million people have left Ukraine and more than 5 million have been internally displaced since Russia started its offensive in February 2022, Blinken said.

1304 GMT — Swedish government inks $24M support package to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided on a 12th support package to Ukraine, worth $23.7 million (250 million crowns), that includes Ukrainian pilots test flying the Nordic country's Gripen fighter jets.

The government said in a statement that the bulk of the money would be channelled through one British and one NATO fund for the procurement of defence and military training equipment among other things.

1217 GMT — Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has hosted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris, seeking to nudge the de-facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom into more vocal support of Ukraine against the Russian offensive.

A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, said Paris wanted Crown Prince Mohammed to understand the scale of the Ukraine conflict and "help us speed up the final outcome of the war, which means a victory for Ukraine on the ground".

"We are going to tell him how important the Ukraine issue is and how Saudi Arabia can exert influence, including on Russia," added the official.

1200 GMT — Cats and dogs saved from Ukraine floods find new homes

More than a hundred cats and dogs have made their way to a shelter in an exhibition centre pavilion after being rescued by volunteers in the Kherson region, where the Kakhovka dam breach caused massive floods last week.

Some have already found new homes, while others are waiting to be reunited with their owners, who have been found via social media.

The plight of animals stranded and distressed in floods prompted numerous volunteers to go and rescue them and the Kiev centre opened its doors to house them –– particularly dogs, since it has large and suitable enclosures.

"In a week, since we started working, we have already taken more than 100 animals," said the director of the Patron Pet Centre, Iryna Podvoiska.

1154 GMT — Russia's Sberbank sells Austrian subsidiary in withdrawal from European market

Russia's dominant lender Sberbank has said it had finalised the sale of its Austrian subsidiary to an Austrian company controlled by Stefan Zochling, withdrawing completely from the European banking market.

Sberbank was targeted with sweeping Western sanctions soon after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022, exiting the majority of its European operations.

Sberbank declined to disclose the price of the deal, and said all necessary regulatory approvals had been obtained.

1100 GMT — Highly likely Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse: International experts

It is "highly likely" that the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was caused by explosives planted by Russians, a team of legal experts assisting Ukraine's prosecutors in their investigation have said in preliminary findings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying the Kakhovka dam as a Western-backed tactic to escalate the conflict.

Ukraine is investigating the blast as a war crime and possible criminal environmental destruction, or "ecocide".

1038 GMT — Britain commits 60M GBP to NATO Ukraine fund

Britain is set to commit $77 million (60 million pounds) to NATO's Ukraine fund, the government has said, bringing the UK's contribution to the fund to over 80 million pounds since February last year.

"This new contribution ... is part of our ongoing commitment to provide Ukraine with the equipment and training it needs," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

1033 GMT — Russia’s Putin seeking to revive Soviet Union, German president says

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has accused Putin of pursuing imperialist goals and seeking to revive the Soviet Union.

“Putin wants to revive the so-called ‘greatness’ of the Soviet Union, which is in fact nothing other than a dictatorship, tyranny, and imperialist madness,” he said.

“We must not allow this madness to destroy Europe’s peace and freedom,” he added.

The German president said Russia’s offensive against Ukraine is threatening peace and freedom in Europe and he stressed that Germany will continue to support Ukrainians to defend their country.

0850 GMT — Explosions in Kiev as African delegation visits Ukraine

Explosions were heard in central Kiev as an African delegation visited Ukraine on a peace mission, Reuters witnesses and the Kiev mayor reported.