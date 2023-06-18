At least 96 people have died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days officials say, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heatwave.

All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 54, were reported in Ballia district on Sunday, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital.

Authorities found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

S. K. Yadav, a medical officer in Ballia, said in the past three days, some 300 patients were admitted to the district hospital for various ailments aggravated by heat.

The district experienced a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal range by five degrees. The relative humidity was recorded at 25 percent, intensifying the effect of the heat.

Meanwhile, in eastern Bihar, scorching heat has engulfed most of the state, leading to 42 deaths in the past two days.

Among the fatalities, 35 occurred at two hospitals in the state capital of Patna where over 200 patients suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting were being treated.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.