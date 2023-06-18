Malians have headed to the polls on whether to back a draft constitution drawn up by the governing junta which has fuelled speculation that the country's strongman ruler will seek election.

Some 8.4 million citizens are eligible to vote in Sunday's referendum on the new text in the first electoral test for leader Colonel Assimi Goita, 40, who has vowed to return the country to civilian rule in 2024.

Goita was among the first to cast his ballot, while voters flocked to polling stations in the capital, Bamako, an AFP news agency journalist saw.

"Today is a historic day. This vote will change many things... That's why I voted 'yes', for a new Mali," said civil servant Boulan Barro.

The west African nation has been under military rule since an August 2020 coup, which followed years of instability marked by militant insurgencies and political and economic crisis.

The danger of militant attacks looms over central and northern regions, meaning the vote is not being held in some parts of the country, including the town of Kidal, a stronghold of former rebels.

In Menaka, a northern region contending with rebels linked to Daesh, voting was limited to its capital due to insecurity, local elected officials said.

A stronger presidency