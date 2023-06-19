A Kylian Mbappe penalty gave France a 1-0 victory over 10-man Greece on Monday that maintained their perfect record in qualifying for Euro 2024.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, and France captain, had his initial kick saved early in the second half but was allowed a second attempt because of encroachment into the area by a Greek defender.

He made no mistake the second time around and France could have gone on to win by a greater margin after Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off for barging Randal Kolo Muani to the ground, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

France's win follows their 3-0 defeat of minnows Gibraltar last Friday and leaves them clear at the top of qualifying Group B with 12 points from four games.

They have not conceded a goal so far and are six points clear of Greece, albeit having played a game more.

Having already opened their campaign with wins against the Netherlands the Republic of Ireland in March, last year's World Cup runners-up appear certainties to qualify for next year's finals in Germany.

Their next match is against Ireland at the Parc des Princes in September, by which time it will be clear where Mbappe will be playing his club football next season.

The 24-year-old, who took over as skipper of Les Bleus when Hugo Lloris quit international football following the World Cup, last week confirmed he would not extend his contract at PSG, which expires next year.

That has raised the prospect of the Qatar-backed club selling the forward in this transfer window, even if he has said he intends to stay with the French champions next season.

Mbappe put the talk of his future to one side to score a penalty against Gibraltar and he was the matchwinner here in what was not a vintage French display.

