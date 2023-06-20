Indonesian police have arrested nearly 500 suspects involved in the trafficking of more than 1,500 victims, officials said as Jakarta cracks down on human smuggling.

Indonesia is one of the largest migrant worker-exporting nations in Southeast Asia, with hundreds of thousands from the poorest parts of the archipelago nation leaving the country every year through unofficial routes in search of higher-paying work.

Several shocking cases have highlighted the issue of human trafficking in the country in recent years and police created a human trafficking task force this month to ramp up efforts to stem the exploitation of Indonesians.

National police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan told AFP news agency on Tuesday that authorities had rescued 1,553 victims in the last two weeks before they were trafficked out of the country.

"Within a short period of time, we managed to rescue this many people, but there are more people who have already left Indonesia," he said.

Between June 5 and 18, police arrested 494 suspects and five major traffickers were still "being hunted down", he said.

Many of the victims were rescued from illegal shelters on course to be trafficked as maids, boat crew or prostitutes, with several cases of child exploitation also included.