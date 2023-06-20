The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned of a growing threat of extremism, particularly from the far right, with the number of politically motivated crimes carried out by extremists reaching a record high last year.

Thomas Haldenwang, who heads the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or BfV, said on Tuesday that his agency had come to the “sad conclusion” that extremism of all shades is on the rise in Germany.

His comments come as polls show growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in recent weeks.

The party has come under scrutiny from the BfV for its links to extremists and also its ties to Russia. Of the 38,800 far-right extremists counted by the agency last year, more than 10,000 are members of the party.

“We see a very strong current of people within this party who are opposed to our constitution,” Haldenwang said, adding: “We see a lot of hatred and agitation against minorities of all kinds there.”

Despite being largely shunned by mainstream parties, AfD has established itself as a powerful force — particularly in the east, where it stands a strong chance of winning state elections next year.

Extremist crimes on the rise

Alternative for Germany first entered the national parliament in 2017, after campaigning strongly against migration in the wake of an influx of refugees to Europe during the preceding years.