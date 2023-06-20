Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given messages to the world on the occasion of World Refugee Day, highlighting Türkiye's approach will always be "protecting human life and dignity together with the security of the country."

"Türkiye, which always fulfills its duty of humanity and neighborliness, is working to facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees to their homeland, a necessary step to take," he said.

"People in different parts of the world, including the geography our country is in, are forced to migrate due to reasons such as terrorism, conflict, civil war, hunger, and famine."

The Turkish president emphasised that his nation has stood by those fleeing persecution without any discrimination for centuries.

"Our approach to the issue of irregular migration and refugees, which constitutes a global challenge, is to protect human life and dignity together with the security of our country. Our nation, which has been taking care of those fleeing from persecution without making any distinction for centuries, has once again demonstrated the same conscientious stance in the face of crises in our region, from Syria to Ukraine," Erdogan said.

The president underscored his country's approach to irregular migration and refugees as a global challenge.

"We reject hate speech against refugees, the spread of Neo-Nazi ideology, and Islamophobia and xenophobia, which take root in Western countries and then spread to other societies like a poisonous vine. We consider these pathological trends that do not consider anyone who is different in terms of race, culture, or belief as a threat to humanitarian values and the common future of humanity."

'We call on all parties to make more efforts'