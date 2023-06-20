Mali's ruling junta has asked prosecutors to probe the United Nations' peacekeeping mission for "espionage" following a report which said hundreds of people were massacred last year by Malian troops and their allies.

In a statement published on social media on Tuesday, the public prosecutor's office said a unit specialising in "terrorism and transnational crime" had received a complaint from the state over members of the MINUSMA mission.

The junta's complaint describes the MINUSMA members as "co-authors or accomplices in crimes, among others, of espionage, harming the morale of the army or air force, use of false documents and harming external state security," said the statement from Monday.

MINUSMA'S human rights division investigated events that unfolded in the central town of Moura between May 27-31, 2022.

According to a report published last month by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at least 500 people were executed by the Malian army and "foreign" fighters.

The figures cited by the OHCHR amount to the worst atrocity Mali has experienced since an insurgency flared in 2012.

It was also the most damning document yet against Mali's armed forces and their allies.