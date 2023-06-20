WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly clashes erupt in Somalia's Puntland
Gun battles erupt outside parliament of the East African country's semi-autonomous region between local security forces and armed militiamen loyal to opposition politicians, leaving at least 10 dead and 10 others wounded, police say.
Deadly clashes erupt in Somalia's Puntland
“Though brief, the fighting was heavy, and some families in the town started fleeing,” an eyewitness says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 20, 2023

At least 10 people have been killed in gun battles outside parliament in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland between local security forces and pro-opposition troops, police and witnesses said.

The fierce clashes in the state capital, Garowe, erupted on Tuesday, amid a political dispute over a controversial amendment to the constitution, which the opposition politicians said is a bid for an "illegal" term extension by the Puntland state President Said Abdullahi Deni.

Garowe is located 915 kilometres from the Somali capital Mogadishu.

A senior security official confirmed over the phone the crossfire and death toll, which included Abdifitah Warsame Rooti, the commander of Puntland's presidential guard in the town of Qardho, according to Anadolu Agency.

An eyewitness and businessman, Abdullahi Hassan from Garowe, told Anadolu over the phone that both sides used heavy weapons, forcing businesses to close down briefly.

"Though brief, the fighting was heavy, and some families in the town started fleeing," he said.

Recommended

PM calls for dialogue

The state parliament made an announcement on Tuesday, approving the amendment to the constitution. Only 35 of the 66 state parliamentarians attended the meeting.

"After a long discussion and analysis by the members of the assembly, 34 members voted in favour, one member opposed, and no one was silent, and thus the proposal to amend the constitution became valid," said the parliament.

In a video sent to journalists, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre expressed condolences to the families of those who died in Tuesday's fighting in Garowe.

Barre urged Puntland leaders and the opposition to end the conflict "immediately" and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute "rather than the barrel of a gun".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu