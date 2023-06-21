WORLD
North Korea calls Blinken's China visit a 'disgraceful begging trip'
Rare visit by top US diplomat was aimed at begging for relaxation of tensions as "attempt to press and restrain China may become a boomerang striking a fatal blow to the US economy," says a commentary carried by North's KCNA news agency.
Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on June 19, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
June 21, 2023

North Korea has criticised US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's recent visit to Beijing as a "begging trip" to ease tensions in what it called a policy failure to pressure China.

At one of the most significant US-China exchanges since US President Joe Biden took office, Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday and agreed to stabilise their intense rivalry so it did not veer into conflict.

Blinken said after the meeting on Monday that he urged China to encourage North Korea to stop launching missiles as Beijing holds a "unique position" to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

In a commentary carried by the North's KCNA news agency, Jong Yong-hak, whom it described as an international affairs analyst, said the rare visit was aimed at begging for the relaxation of tensions as the "attempt to press and restrain China may become a boomerang striking a fatal blow to the US economy."

"In a word, the US state secretary's recent junket can never be judged otherwise than a disgraceful begging trip of the provoker admitting the failure of the policy of putting pressure on China," the commentary said.

The commentary said the United States was responsible for escalating regional tensions with "anti-China complexes," such as the Quad grouping with Japan, India and Australia and the Aukus security pact with Britain and Australia.

"It is the height of the double-dealing and impudence peculiar to the US to provoke first and then talk about the so-called 'responsible control over divergence of opinion,'" the commentary said.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs who was also on the Beijing trip, is expected to visit South Korea on Wednesday to brief Seoul officials on the two days of talks in China, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

'Irreversible'

North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year, including test-firing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, and last month attempting to put a military spy satellite into orbit.

The North's Kim Jong-un has made developing such a satellite a top military priority for his country, and has personally inspected it.

North Korea said before that its status as a nuclear power was "final and irreversible".

Last week, Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, leaving South Korea and Japan on edge.

The launch came after North Korea's military vowed an unspecified response to South Korean-US drills.

