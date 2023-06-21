Thousands of Colombians have protested in the capital Bogota and other cities against reforms by the country's first-ever leftist President Gustavo Petro, which many say go too far.

Called by the right-wing opposition under the banner "march of the majority," protesters gathered on Tuesday in cities including Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.

Many waved Colombia's yellow, blue and red flag, and held up posters with such messages as: "No to ending up like Cuba or Venezuela."

The mobilisation seemed particularly large in Colombia's second-largest city, Medellin, according to images broadcast by national media.

Police estimated the national turnout at 92,000, including 30,000 in the capital, where protesters marched to Bolivar Square near the presidency and parliament, shouting slogans denouncing Petro and his plans.

Among them, Diego Molano, defence minister under the former government, accused the Petro administration of "weakening institutions" while pointing to what he said was an increase in violence "while the guerrillas get stronger" under the peace process.

"They [the government] are going to destroy pensions and healthcare," Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal charged at the demonstration in Cali in western Colombia.

Since taking over last August, Petro has submitted several reform projects to parliament to reduce private participation in the healthcare system, redistribute unproductive land, and reform labour and pension regulations.

But he has since lost his majority backing in the legislature, tying his hands in reform efforts.

The 63-year-old leader has also opened negotiations with armed groups in the quest for a "total peace" after decades of violence and has vowed to lead the country to a greener future.