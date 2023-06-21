TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
German national PKK terrorist 'neutralised' by Türkiye
Thomas J., known by the codename Azed Serges, who had joined the PKK terrorist organisation in Munich, is reported as "neutralised" in an operation in northern Iraq.
German national PKK terrorist 'neutralised' by Türkiye
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA Archive
June 21, 2023

A PKK terrorist who has been "neutralised" last week by Turkish forces was a German national, security sources in Türkiye have said.

Thomas J. codenamed Azed Serges, was one of the six "neutralised" on Thursday in an anti-terror operation by Turkish forces in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Metina regions, according to sources in Türkiye's National Defence Ministry.

Born in Mainburg in southern Germany, Thomas J. joined the terror group in Munich, according to security sources.

Thomas J. was "neutralised" in Hakurk with the rest of his group, which was planning to carry out an attack when they were hit by a Turkish drone strike.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​

"Where the terrorist is, that’s our target," the ministry had said on Twitter Thursday, adding: "Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralised six PKK terrorists, which they detected in the Hakurk and Metina region in northern Iraq, during an operation."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish fathers want PKK to return their children for Father's Day
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan