Thursday, June 22, 2023

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out Russia for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, adding its armed forces to a global list of offenders, according to a report to the UN Security Council.

The United Nations also verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated groups maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals. Russian armed forces also used 91 children as human shields, according to the report.

The report also verified that Ukrainian armed forces killed 80 children, maimed 175 children and carried out 212 attacks on schools and hospitals. The Ukrainian armed forces are not on the global offenders' list.

Guterres said in the report that he was "particularly shocked" by the high number of children killed and maimed and attacks on schools and hospitals by Russian armed forces.

He also said he was "particularly disturbed" by the high number of such offences against children by Ukrainian armed forces.

1804 GMT — India 'completely ready' to help Ukraine 'peace': Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to work towards "peace" in Ukraine, on a visit to Washington which has hoped for New Delhi to break with Russia.

"From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has put an emphasis on resolution of disputes, dialogue and diplomacy," Modi told reporters alongside President Joe Biden.

"We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace."

1711 GMT — Diplomats from Western countries, developing economies to meet in Denmark for Ukraine talks

Denmark will host a meeting this weekend of national security advisers from Western countries backing Ukraine and countries that have refused to condemn the Russian offensive against Ukraine, officials said.

The US will send national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to the meeting in Copenhagen, which will focus on how to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, a Western official said on condition of anonymity because the trip hasn't been formally announced.

India, Brazil and South Africa, which have refused to condemn the attack and join Western sanctions on Moscow, have also been invited to the talks, the official said, but couldn’t say which countries would attend.

South Africa foreign ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela confirmed the country would send national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi and Foreign Ministry Director-General Zane Dangor to the meeting in the Danish capital.

1614 GMT — Brazil's Lula discusses Ukraine conflict, BRICS with South African leader

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and an upcoming BRICS summit with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa as they met in Paris.

Ramaphosa recently led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Kiev seeking to share the continent's "perspective on finding peace in Ukraine," but key elements of their peace plan ended up being rebuffed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lula has also pitched himself as a peace broker to end the conflict, which began when Russia has started its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

The Brazilian leader irritated Western countries earlier this year when he suggested the West had been "encouraging" conflict by arming Ukraine.

1457 GMT — Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia in Donetsk region continues

Fierce clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces on the front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region continue amid Kiev's ongoing counteroffensive against Moscow.

In early June, the Ukrainian army claimed the villages of Storozheve and Neskuchne were retaken from Russian control, and that all of the houses in the villages have been abandoned.

Amid frequent artillery and tank fire near the two villages, Ukrainian soldiers continue to fire mortars at Russian forces.

“These villages were liberated on June 11 as a result of the successful attacks of the Ukrainian soldiers. Russian soldiers tried to resist but failed,” Ivan Kapsamun, a military official in the region, said.

1439 GMT — Russia calls Ukrainian accusation of plans to attack Zaporizhzhia plant 'another lie’

Russia slammed as "lie" a claim by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Moscow's forces were considering carrying out a "terrorist attack" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"This is another lie. You know, there have just been contacts with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on the spot. A very high assessment (of Russia's actions at the plant) by the IAEA. They saw everything - everything they wanted to see," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

The spokesperson emphasized that Moscow and the IAEA are determined to continue dialogue regarding the situation at the Russian-controlled plant, which is Europe's biggest nuclear facility.

1408 GMT — Donors pledge $66B for Ukraine recovery at London conference

Foreign donors have pledged $66 billion of new financial support for Ukraine, the UK said, as an international conference aimed at funding the war-ravaged country's reconstruction ended.

"We had not envisaged this to be a pledging conference. Nevertheless, today at this conference, we can announce a combined 60 billion euros in support to Ukraine," said James Cleverly, foreign minister of the UK, which hosted the meeting.

The commitments from governments and international organisations target supporting Ukraine in the short- and medium-term, Cleverly said at the closing session of the London conference.

"This provides us with the medium-term predictable support that will unlock the macro-economic stability that Ukraine needs," he said, adding that efforts were now focused on unlocking "the enormous potential of the private sector".

1342 GMT — Russia: Ukraine forces 'regrouping' after 'heavy losses'

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Ukraine's counteroffensive has slowed following 16 days of combat activities, and the troops are regrouping after suffering "heavy losses."

"The opponent still has the strength to conduct further offensive actions, despite a large number of losses both in equipment and personnel," Shoigu told a meeting of the Russian Security Council summoned by President Vladimir Putin.

Asked about the Western arms supplies to Ukraine, the military chief claimed that they will not have a great impact on combat activities, noting that the overwhelming number of the delivered military equipment is outdated.

1342 GMT — Explosion damages bridge linking Ukraine's mainland to Crimea: Russia-backed officials

An explosion damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine's mainland, Russia-backed officials said, while Ukraine's prime minister appealed for patience as Kiev's armed forces move ahead with their closely watched counteroffensive.

The damage to the Chongar bridge was not severe and likely will be repaired within several days, according to Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of Crimea’s parliament.

Vladimir Saldo, who heads the Russian-occupied parts of Kherson province, said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a type of long-range cruise missile that both France and the UK have given to Ukraine's military.

Russian forces in Crimea, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014, use the bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province.

Russia and Ukraine control different sides of the province, which is a focus of fighting and attacks as Ukrainian troops try to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.

