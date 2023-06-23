Narendra Modi has done something very unusual at the White House — he took questions from journalists.

It's a rare occurrence for the Indian prime minister who avoids unscripted moments and has presided over a steady decline in press freedom in his country.

The news conference on Thursday was more limited than the kind that US presidents usually hold with foreign leaders, but even that wasn't easy to arrange with Modi.

Indian officials agreed to the event only the day before, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

Administration officials told Modi's advisers that taking questions from the media was a standard part of how White House state visits are conducted, the person said.

An Indian reporter asked about addressing the climate crisis, and an American reporter pressed Modi on human rights concerns — a particularly delicate topic as the United States seeks closer ties with India as a bulwark against China's influence in the region.

Modi defended India by saying "democracy runs in our veins" and insisting that there is "absolutely no space for discrimination."

"Our Constitution and our government, and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver — caste, creed, religion, gender, there is no space for any discrimination [in my government]," Modi told reporters.

Dozens of protesters gathered near the White House on Thursday.

"Modi should think why that was the first question asked to him in the press briefing. It's obvious to all there is rights abuse in India," said Ajit Sahi, a protester and advocacy director at the Indian American Muslim Council.

"Modi's comments [that there is no religious discrimination by his government] is a complete lie. India has become a black-hole for religious minorities," said Raqib Hameed Naik, the founder of Hindutva Watch, a group that monitors reports of attacks on Indian minorities.

India's importance for the US to counter China and the economic ties between the countries make it difficult for Washington to criticise human rights in the world's largest democracy, political analysts said.

Although Modi, who is 72, has granted sporadic interviews since becoming India's leader nine years ago, he has never held a solo press conference.

Sometimes when asked questions he'll defer to others on stage with him.

Modi also tends to keep reporters at a distance during overseas trips, such as last year in Germany, when the two countries announced a clean energy deal.

The Indian delegation had insisted then that no press conference be held, according to a German official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

However, Modi has loosened up a little in the company of American counterparts.

Eight years ago, when president Barack Obama visited India, Modi answered questions from two reporters, including one from The Associated Press.

'Legendary silences'

Modi is active on social media, where hundreds of millions follow him, hosts a monthly radio program where he directly connects with listeners, and often makes big speeches.

He uses these platforms to highlight government programmes, inaugurate infrastructure projects and express condolences when an accident or tragedy strikes.

But Modi has often remained silent on polarising incidents, including when religious minorities have faced attacks by Hindu extremists.

He has also not commented on current ethnic violence roiling India's remote northeast, where at least 100 people have died since May and reportedly 250 churches have been burned by mobs.