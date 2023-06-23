Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US has received strong backlash from an array of US politicians and Muslim leaders.

US representatives Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, and Jamaal Bowman released a joint statement, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to speak at a joint address to Congress on Thursday.

The announcement came amid allegations of violence and repression of media and religious minorities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits during his tenure.

“When it comes to standing up for human rights, actions speak louder than words. By bestowing Prime Minister Modi with the rare honor of a joint address, Congress undermines its ability to be a credible advocate for the rights of religious minorities and journalists around the world," according to the joint statement.

It also said that Modi allegedly has a "notorious and extensive record of human rights abuses" and suggested that he was "complicit" in the 2002 Gujarat riots that reportedly killed over 1,000 people and led to the revocation of his US visa.

"His government has openly targeted Muslims and other religious minorities, enabled Hindu nationalist violence, undermined democracy, targeted journalists and dissidents, and suppressed criticism using authoritarian tactics like Internet shutdowns and censorship," it said.

The representatives who boycotted the joint event said it was "shameful to honor these abuses by allowing Modi to address a joint session of Congress" and said they stand in "solidarity" with the communities they say have been "harmed by Modi and his policies”.

"We must never sacrifice human rights at the altar of political expediency and we urge all Members of Congress who profess to stand for freedom and democracy to join us in boycotting this embarrassing spectacle,” said the statement.

During his speech at the Congress, Modi countered criticism by proclaiming India as "the mother of democracy," despite allegations that his government has undermined democratic principles.

Politicians greeted Modi warmly, offering a loud standing ovation, while some gallery attendees chanted his name.

In his speech, Modi celebrated the strong bond between the United States and India as two great democracies, with the United States having the "oldest" and India the "largest" democracy.