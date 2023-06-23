WORLD
3 MIN READ
Morocco delays 'Abraham Accords' summit over 'provocative' Israeli acts
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita says that the decision is partly because of Israeli "provocative and unilateral acts" that "undermine peace efforts in the region".
Morocco delays 'Abraham Accords' summit over 'provocative' Israeli acts
The decision to postpone the summit until after the summer comes after Israel decided to expand settlement-building in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AP
June 23, 2023

Morocco will delay a summit it is hosting between Israel and Arab states that have signed "Abraham Accords" peace pacts, amid rising strife in the occupied West Bank.

The decision to postpone the summit until after the summer comes after Israel decided to expand settlement-building in the occupied West Bank and after an Israeli raid on Jenin in which five Palestinians were killed.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Friday that the decision was partly over scheduling but also because of what he called "provocative and unilateral acts" that "undermine peace efforts in the region".

He condemned the Israeli army raid on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, and rejected Israel's decision to expand settlements in occupied territory where Palestinians want to establish an independent state.

Israel said its operation in Jenin was intended to arrest two Palestinians suspected of attacks. It announced the decision to build 1,000 new houses in the Eli settlement in the West Bank in response to a Palestinian gun attack nearby.

Morocco has said it wants to see the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in the occupied east Jerusalem as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

'Failure follows failure'

Recommended

The planned summit follows one held last year in Israel's Negev desert between Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, the UAE, the United States and Egypt, which agreed to peace with Israel in 1979.

Israel had previously announced that Morocco would host the forum in March, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen saying other countries that do not have ties with Israel might also attend. A Cohen aide has blamed the delay on the difficulty of coordinating the schedule.

Yair Lapid, a former Israeli foreign and prime minister who was an architect of the forum when in power last year, said that "failure follows failure" with the current Israeli government.

"This is not how foreign policy should be conducted," said Lapid, who now heads the opposition.

Morocco is one of four Arab states alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan that moved closer to Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, a US-driven diplomatic initiative.

Rabat boosted ties with Israel and agreed to move towards full diplomatic relations in return for US recognition of its sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara.

RelatedConvincing Morocco to normalise ties with Israel won't be easy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran