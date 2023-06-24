More than 40 people are missing after a refugee boat capzised off the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to the United Nations.

The shipwreck took place on Thursday and at least one newborn baby is among those missing, said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative to Italy Chiara Cardoletti.

The vessel left from Sfax in Tunisia and was carrying 46 refugees from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the UN migration agency IOM, said Friday.

The boat capsised in strong winds and high waves, he said. "Some survivors were taken to Lampedusa and others were brought back to Tunisia".

"Among those missing were seven women and a minor. The survivors are all adult men", he added.

"We have noticed more arrivals of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa than Tunisians" via the Tunisian route since November, he said.

He explained this was due to people from sub-Saharan Africa fleeing discrimination in Tunisia.

"It is unacceptable to continue counting the dead at the gates of Europe", Cardoletti wrote on Twitter, referring to deadly shipwrecks of migrant boats which have already occurred in Italy, Greece and Spain.

"A coordinated and shared rescue mechanism at sea between states is now also a matter of conscience."

Di Giacomo also stressed the fragility of the badly welded boats, which sank at the first damage.

"We are therefore not aware of certain shipwrecks," he said, calling for "patrols of European ships to monitor the Tunisian route as well as the Libyan route, otherwise we will witness a disaster this summer."