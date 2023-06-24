Eight Chinese war planes have crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and approached close to the island's contiguous zone that is 24 nautical miles (44 km) off its coast, the Taiwanese defence ministry said, in a further rise in tensions.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that starting around 8 am (0000 GMT) on Saturday, it had detected 19 Chinese warplanes, including J-10 and J-16 fighters. Eight of those crossed the median line and "got close" to the 24 nautical mile mark.

At the same time, the ministry said five Chinese warships carried out what it termed "joint combat readiness patrols".

Taiwan sent up its own aircraft and dispatched ships in response and activated land-based missile systems, the ministry said, using standard wording for how its forces react to Chinese incursions.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment.

On Saturday, the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command, which covers Taiwan, published pictures on its WeChat account of J-16 fighters taking off on a training mission "far out at sea" that happened "recently".

'Tactical training'