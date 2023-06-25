Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has bestowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest honour as the two countries tightened their partnership.

Sisi welcomed Modi at the presidential palace in Cairo with the Order of the Nile, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The leaders signed a declaration elevating Egyptian-Indo ties to a “strategic partnership,” which means the two nations agreed to intensify their cooperation and hold periodic talks, the statement said.

Modi’s trip to Egypt has focused on strengthening bilateral ties. The prime minister said both countries have been moving swiftly to increase bilateral trade to $12 billion annually within five years — that’s up from $7.3 billion in 2021-22.

“My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Modi also invited the Egyptian leader to attend a summit of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing countries, which India will host in September.

Sharing deep ties