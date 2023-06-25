The far-right Alternative for Germany party has seen its first head of a county administration elected in a rural eastern region, a win that comes as national polls show its support at record levels.

Sunday's runoff election in Sonneberg county saw Robert Sesselmann, Alternative for Germany's candidate, winning against centre-right rival Jurgen Kopper.

Sesselmann was also well ahead in the first round two weeks ago, winning by 52.8 percent to 47.2 percent.

Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win is a symbolic milestone for Alternative for Germany, or AfD. The 10-year-old party has been polling between 18 percent and 20 percent in national surveys lately.

It has been riding high as centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats faces a strong headwind over highimmigration, a plan to replace millions of homeheatingsystems and a reputation for infighting, while inflation remains high.

Kopper's centre-right opposition Union bloc leads national polls, with lacklustre support ratings of just under 30 percent.

Campaigning against migration