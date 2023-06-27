Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted of fraud in connection with the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, making him the highest-ranking executive found guilty over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.

A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of $1.2 million (1.1 million euros) on Tuesday, some of which will go to charitable groups.

The sentence resulted from an agreement between his lawyers, the judge and prosecutors after he pleaded guilty last month.

The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge.

The Munich regional court also sentenced the former head of engine development, Wolfgang Hatz, and a former Audi engineer, identified only as Giovanni P. for privacy reasons, to suspended prison sentences and fines.

They were accused of ensuring that diesel engines met emissions limits during testing but not on the road to save on construction costs. Prosecutors had objected to a plea agreement with Hatz. The verdicts are likely to be appealed.

The court already closed a case in April against a fourth defendant who had testified for the prosecution and ordered him to pay a fine.

'Dieselgate'