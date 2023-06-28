Allies Cuba and Russia, both targets of Western sanctions, intend to pursue closer "technical-military" cooperation, the communist island's government mouthpiece has said.

The plan was discussed during a visit on Tuesday by Armed Forces Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera to Moscow, where he met counterpart Sergei Shoigu, newspaper Granma reported.

Granma quoted Shoigu as telling Lopez Miera that "Russia plans to jointly develop with Cuba a series of projects in the technical-military field."

No details were divulged.

It said Shoigu had stressed that "Cuba has been and remains the most important ally of Russia in the region."

Russia's Sputnik news agency said Shoigu had referred to "existing and promising projects in the military field."

Shoigu proposed this week to extend that cooperation to the country’s militaries, according to a report in Prensa Latina.

“The composition of your large delegation testifies to Cuba’s readiness to discuss a wide range of issues in the military and military-technical sphere,” Shoigu said in the report.

Moscow has sought to portray a return to business as usual since Shoigu was the target over the weekend of a failed revolt by Russian mercenary group Wagner.

A video by Russia's state-run TASS news agency showed Shoigu welcoming Lopez Miera in what was likely his first meeting with a foreign dignitary since the rebellion.

As Russia has been increasingly isolated since invading Ukraine in 2022, relations with Cuba have intensified with an uptick in bilateral projects and visits between senior officials.

Moscow and Havana were at the centre of a global nuclear scare in 1962, when the Soviet Union stationed missiles on the island, sparking threats of an attack by the United States nearby.