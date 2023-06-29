Muslims have faced rampant discrimination in German society warranting concerted action to combat hate and bias, an independent commission assigned by the government said.

"Many of the 5.5 million Muslims in Germany experience marginalisation and discrimination in day-to-day life — up to and including hatred and violence," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday after receiving the report.

She pledged that the government "would intensively study the report's findings and recommendations" and work to "fight discrimination and better protect Muslims from exclusion".

The 12-member commission cited data showing around every other German agreed with anti-Muslim statements, "providing a dangerous breeding ground" for extremist groups.

Even German-born Muslims were widely seen as "foreign" while Islam was often presented as a "backward religion" and women wearing traditional headscarves faced "particularly dramatic forms of hostility".

In an analysis of popular culture, the report found that nearly 90 percent of films the panel watched presented a negative view of Muslims, often associating them with "terror attacks, wars and oppression of women".

Anti-Muslim sentiment, attacks

It noted that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, currently polling at around 20 percent nationally, had an explicitly anti-Muslim party platform.