The US Supreme Court has handed President Joe Biden a painful defeat, blocking his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt — a move that had been intended to benefit up to 43 million Americans and fulfil a campaign promise.

The justices ruled on Friday against Biden in a 6-3 decision favouring six conservative-leaning states that objected to the policy.

The court's action dealt a blow to the 26 million US borrowers who applied for relief after Biden announced the plan in August 2022 and a political setback for the Democratic president.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by the rest of the court's conservative members, wrote the ruling over a dissent from the court's three liberals.

"From a few narrowly delineated situations specified by Congress, the secretary has expanded forgiveness to nearly every borrower in the country," Roberts said, referring to the US education secretary.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina challenged Biden's debt relief, as did two individual borrowers opposed to the plan's eligibility requirements.

The court acted on its final day of rulings in its term that began in October.

