The French government has said it would boost nationwide police deployment to 45,000 to contain riots over a teenager's fatal shooting by an officer during a traffic stop, as authorities braced for a fourth consecutive night of protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there had been "unacceptable exploitation of a death of an adolescent" in some quarters, after rushing back from an EU summit to chair a crisis meeting.

The unrest was sparked by the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, which revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs.

The tensions have shown no sign of subsiding, with Nahel set to be buried in a ceremony on Saturday, according to the mayor of Nanterre - the Paris suburb where he lived and was killed.

Under fierce scrutiny at home and abroad, Macron has attempted to strike a balance between pressure for a harsh response and fears of triggering a stronger backlash.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said late Friday that 45,000 police would be deployed across France, and there would also be increased mobilisation of special police units.

This compares with 40,000 the night before, when the police force failed to prevent 492 structures from being damaged, 2,000 vehicles from being burned and 3,880 fires started nationwide, according to government figures.

Interior ministry numbers on Friday detailed 875 arrests overnight, while 249 police officers were injured, none of them seriously.

The ministry said it would extend a 9:00 pm halt to bus and tram services in Paris nationwide until further notice, and ban sales of large fireworks and inflammable liquids.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said armoured vehicles belonging to the French gendarmerie law-enforcement units would be deployed against rioters.

"These next few hours will be decisive," Darmanin said in a letter to police officers.

"The human and material reinforcements that we are currently sending will give you (...) the means to defend the Republic and its values," he added.