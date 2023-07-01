WORLD
Bus fire in western India burns dozens to death
Bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Pune in western Maharashtra state and was carrying 32 passengers, local media report.
July 1, 2023

At least 25 people have died and about eight people were injured after a bus travelling in India's Maharashtra state caught fire, India's ANI news agency reported.

The bus, travelling from Yavatmal to Pune city, was carrying 32 people, the report said early on Saturday.

Officials said an investigation is under way to find the cause of the accident but preliminary reports indicate the bus hit a divider and caught fire.

The fuel tank of the bus caught fire in the accident, police said.

"Eight people were able to escape out of the bus, whereas 25 were charred to death," Sunil Kadasne, a senior police official told local media.

Ove 100,000 deaths in road accidents

Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
