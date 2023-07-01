Heavy rains across parts of Japan have left one person dead and at least one missing, according to authorities, as they issued evacuation warnings for nearly two million residents.

On Saturday, the country's weather agency warned of potential landslides, flooding and other disasters in western, central and eastern Japan, as a seasonal rain front triggered intense downpours.

In Yamaguchi prefecture, "a man was found dead" inside a car that had been washed into a river, a local police official told AFP.

And rescue workers in western Oita prefecture's Yufu were "still trying to make contact" with a 70-year-old man who lived in a home destroyed by a landslide, a city official said.

Non-compulsory evacuation orders were issued to about 1,855,000 residents in eight prefectures of western Japan including Oita and Yamaguchi, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.