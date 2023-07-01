WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains hit Japan, evacuation alerts for nearly two million residents
Millions of residents in eight prefectures of western Japan were instructed to evacuate to safety by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency due to the intense rain.
Heavy rains hit Japan, evacuation alerts for nearly two million residents
Scientists say the climate crisis intensifies the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water. / Photo: AP Archive
July 1, 2023

Heavy rains across parts of Japan have left one person dead and at least one missing, according to authorities, as they issued evacuation warnings for nearly two million residents.

On Saturday, the country's weather agency warned of potential landslides, flooding and other disasters in western, central and eastern Japan, as a seasonal rain front triggered intense downpours.

In Yamaguchi prefecture, "a man was found dead" inside a car that had been washed into a river, a local police official told AFP.

And rescue workers in western Oita prefecture's Yufu were "still trying to make contact" with a 70-year-old man who lived in a home destroyed by a landslide, a city official said.

Non-compulsory evacuation orders were issued to about 1,855,000 residents in eight prefectures of western Japan including Oita and Yamaguchi, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.

Recommended

Scientists say the climate crisis intensifies the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Strong rains in 2021 triggered a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 27 people.

And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the country's annual rainy season.

RelatedPowerful Japan quake triggers massive landslide
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran