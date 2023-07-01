East Timor's first democratically elected head of state, Xanana Gusmao, has returned to power, eight years after he resigned as prime minister of Southeast Asia's youngest democracy.

Crowd cheered as the former guerrilla leader traveled by motorcade to the presidential palace in Dili, the capital, where he and his members of Cabinet were sworn into office on Saturday by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow independence fighter during Indonesian rule.

“I promise to carry out the tasks that the people have entrusted to me and to bring prosperity to the Timorese people through government programs,” Gusmao said at the swearing-in ceremony.

He pledged to provide opportunities for local governments to design their own development programs, including those to improve health services for mothers and children.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s envoy, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan were among those who attended the inauguration. The 77-year-old independence icon was credited with unifying the country during his first two stints in office.

Gusmao's party, the opposition National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), won May's election in a landslide, defeating the incumbent coalition led by resistance movement turned political party Fretilin.

Gusmao was chosen as prime minister again after CNRT allied with the Democratic Party to secure a majority in parliament.

The son of teachers of Portuguese-Timorese descent, Gusmao grew up in what was then a Portuguese colony. He joined the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin) in 1975, fighting for independence first from Portugal and then Indonesia.

Born Jose Alexandre Gusmao, he adopted the code name Xanana, reportedly in connection with a popular doo-wop song.

He quickly rose through the ranks of the resistance and became leader of Fretilin's military wing, Falintil, in 1981, spending much of his life in the jungle with fellow fighters.

When he was captured by Indonesian forces in 1992, he continued to lead the struggle from jail in Jakarta.

'Kingmaker'

After East Timor voted for independence in a UN-backed referendum in 1999, Indonesian authorities released Gusmao from jail and he returned to his homeland revered as a national hero.