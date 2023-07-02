WORLD
2 MIN READ
Islamic body OIC calls for action to prevent Quran burnings
Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha "stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration" of the Quran are "not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents."
Islamic body OIC calls for action to prevent Quran burnings
Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest. / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2023

The Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for collective measures to prevent future Quran burnings, days after a copy was torched outside a Stockholm mosque.

On Sunday, the OIC urged member states to "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the" Quran, according a statement released after the "extraordinary" meeting.

The body's secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, "stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration" of the Quran are "not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents," the statement said.

"We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred."

Taha condemned Quran desecration by an Iraqi national in Sweden as "a despicable act", echoing widespread denunciations that have included demonstrations near the Swedish embassy in Iraq's capital.

RelatedIran delays appointing new ambassador to Sweden in protest of Quran burning
Recommended

Investigation over "agitation"

The 57-member body met at its Jeddah headquarters to respond to Wednesday's incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight.

It coincided with the start of the Eid al Adha holiday and the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, sparking anger across the Muslim world.

Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest.

Swedish police had granted Momika a permit in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over "agitation".

RelatedEmboldened by Sweden's approval, extremist plans to burn Iraqi flag, Quran
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran