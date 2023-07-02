TÜRKİYE
Türkiye beats US, ranks 3rd at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023
Türkiye wins FIBA bronze medal for the second time in the history of the tournament, after first scoring third place in 2015.
Turkish team started the match well and finished the first period ahead 25-18, and went ahead 39-33 at halftime. / Photo: AA
July 2, 2023

Turkish Under-19 Men's National Basketball Team has beaten the United States 84-70 in the FIBA World Cup, scoring third place.

In the tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday, Türkiye faced the US - the most successful team of the organisation with 8 championships.

"I congratulate the athletes, technical committees and managers who contributed to the success achieved," Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak said.

"I wish the continuation of the success of my young brothers, who came third in the world with their struggles and determination, and helped us look to the future with hope," he added.

The Turkish team started the match well, finished the first period ahead with a score of 25-18, and went ahead 39-33 at halftime.

Maintaining its score advantage in the second half, the national team won the match 84-70 in the final period, leading 56-46.

Second FIBA bronze medal

Türkiye won the bronze medal with this result for the second time in the history of the tournament, after first scoring third place in 2015.

Point guard Tan Yıldızoğlu played with 20 points, 8 assists; Berke Büyüktuncel with 19 points, 5 assists; Özgür Cengiz with 11 points, 5 rebounds; and Samet Yiğitoğlu with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

From the US, Dylan Harper's 15 points and Cody Williams' 12 points could not prevent the defeat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
