The Palestinian Authority has decided to suspend all forms of contact and security coordination with Israel after the Israeli army raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"The Palestinian leadership decides to stop all contacts and meetings with the Israeli side and to continue with halting the security coordination in response to the Israeli aggression on Jenin," said Palestinian presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh following a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah on Monday.

He added that all recent understandings and commitments with Israel reached at the Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh meetings "no longer exist."

The meetings were held on Feb. 26 and March 19, respectively, to restore calm across the Palestinian territories.

Earlier, Palestine condemned the Israeli military as a "new war crime" against Palestinians.

"What the Israeli occupation government is doing in the city of Jenin and its camp is a new war crime against our defenceless people," Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"The Palestinian people will not surrender or raise the white flag, but will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression until the occupation is defeated and freedom is achieved," he added.

At least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire early Monday, including eight in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 50 Palestinians were also injured.

Abu Rudeineh said "crimes" committed by Israel and settlers "will not achieve security and stability for them unless our Palestinian people also feel them."

He also called on the international community “to break its shameful silence and take serious action to compel Israel to stop its aggression against our Palestinian people, and to hold it accountable for all these crimes.”

'Barbaric aggression'