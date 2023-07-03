WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU, UK remain committed to post-Brexit agreement
Officials from Brussels and London hold series of meetings in Brussels to sort out further steps on post-Brexit cooperation.
EU, UK remain committed to post-Brexit agreement
The EU and the UK had been in a dispute for years over the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement. / Photo: AP
July 3, 2023

The European Union and United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Windsor Framework, the February agreement to guide relations after Brexit.

Led by Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president in charge of interinstitutional relations, and James Cleverly, the British foreign secretary, the EU-UK Withdrawal Joint Committee held a meeting on Monday.

Sefcovic and Cleverly also opened the two-day working session of the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, a platform meant to ensure cooperation between EU and British lawmakers.

Sefcovic reaffirmed that “the EU and the UK are close and like-minded partners,” saying the Windsor framework put “our relationship on a more positive trajectory."

The pact concluded a dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, the British territory that shares a border with Ireland, with the aim of unlocking UK access to EU programmes.

For his part, Cleverly reaffirmed that together with the EU, his government is “fully committed to the full implementation of the agreement.”

"We have seen real progress and I'm committed to maintaining that positive trajectory," he said.

Recommended

Special trade regime

Addressing the joint committee, EU official Sefcovic also stressed that the bloc will keep working on ensuring “the full protections of citizen’s rights under the withdrawal agreement.”

At the same time, he underlined that the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and EU “can never be a replacement for EU membership, so it can no longer be as frictionless as dynamic as before.”

Cleverly said the two sides "have to recognise that we will not agree on everything. But in mature relationships, we can deal with differences, whilst making the most of the areas where we agree."

The EU and the UK had been in a dispute for years over the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement, which established a special trade regime.

The UK left the EU after 47 years of membership on January 31, 2020.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran