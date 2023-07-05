The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog has met with Fukushima residents and representatives, seeking to reassure them about the planned release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The planned, decades-long discharge of accumulated water from the devastated nuclear facility has been approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as meeting global standards.

Its chief Rafael Grossi, at a meeting on Wednesday in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, acknowledged however that concerns remains.

"All these complex graphs and statistics are one thing but the reality, the reality of people, the reality of the economy, the reality of the social mood and perceptions may be different," he told a meeting of local residents and officials.

Some 1.33 million cubic metres of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling has accumulated at the Fukushima site, which is being decommissioned after several reactors went into meltdown following the 2011 tsunami which badly damaged the plant.

Plant operator TEPCO treats the water through its ALPS processing system to remove almost all radioactive elements except tritium and plans to dilute it before discharging it into the ocean over several decades.

'Moving ahead in the face of opposition'

The plan is opposed by some regional neighbours, with Beijing vocally condemning the plan, as well as some in Fukushima, particularly fishing communities who fear customers will shun their catches.

Grossi said the IAEA was not involved in the process to "give cover... to decorate something that is bad."