Recognised as 'Intelligence Official' by the PKK terror group in Iraq, Hasan, alias Celal Kaya, has been "neutralised" in a breathtaking operation carried out by MIT, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, in a rural town of Iraq's Sulaymaniyah city.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question has either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to MIT, Kaya was also the mastermind behind the assassination of Turkish diplomat Osman Kose in Erbil in 2019, and he had been operating in northern Iraq for a long time.

Being actively involved in organising the terror group's domestic and international actions, Kaya held a senior position in PKK's so-called intelligence ring, leading a network of underground workers who engaged in espionage and fed information on the Turkish security installations and assets to the PKK, aiding the terror group's activities against the Turkish security forces in northern Iraq. Led by Kaya, these operatives were also involved in in the abduction of Turkish public officials, said the MIT.

MIT has developed a strong understanding about the PKK’s covert terror activities since it has been tracking the high-level figures of PKK through its established local intelligence network.