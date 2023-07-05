China's Defense Ministry has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into a "powder keg" with its latest sales of $440 million in military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei responded on Wednesday that "the US ignores China's core concerns, crudely interferes in China's internal affairs, and deliberately escalates tensions across the Taiwan Strait."

"This is tantamount to accelerating the transformation of Taiwan into a 'powder keg' and pushing the Taiwanese people into the abyss of disaster,” he said in a statement on the ministry's website.

Using force to seek independence is wishful thinking and is doomed to failure, he said, using standard Chinese terminology, adding that the People's Liberation Army was always ready and would maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The US State Department approved of the sale of 30 mm ammunition and related equipment, along with spare parts for Taiwan’s vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be conquered by force if necessary, and Tan said "stern representations” had been lodged with the US.

In its announcement of the sale, the State Department said it “serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

"The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," it said.

The ammunition and associated equipment will maintain the effectiveness of Taiwan's CM34 armoured vehicles while "further enhancing interoperability with the United States."