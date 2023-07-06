The US military has prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers near the coast of Oman, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said in a statement that an Iranian ship opened fire in one of the incidents on Wednesday, adding both incidents occurred in international waters.

In one incident that took place at 1 am local time, an Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in the Gulf of Oman.

But CENTCOM said the situation de-escalated as the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) arrived, causing the Iranian vessel to depart.

Long bursts