Authorities probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

Prosecutors in Marseille, a southern port wracked by some of the worst clashes, said on Wednesday that a 27-year-old man riding a scooter had been found dead overnight Saturday to Sunday and was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said he had opened an investigation into "a death involving the use of a weapon" that appeared to be consistent with a projectile known as a "flashball".

If confirmed, the death would be the first reported during the week-long riots, which were sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old teenager of North African origin during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27.

In northeastern France, a family has filed a complaint accusing security forces of "intentional violence" on Friday that has left their 25-year-old son fighting for his life in hospital.

Security guard Aimene Bahouh was driving with his window open on the way to a petrol station after work when he "was hit by a projectile" in the head, a family member who asked not to be named told AFP news agency.

The relative and the family lawyer said elite RAID police officers had fired projectiles known as "bean bags" after coming under a barrage of rocks from rioters.

France's IGPN police inspectorate at Metz is investigating the case.

Related France's Macron meets over 300 mayors to find 'deeper reasons' behind riots

Down to 16 arrests a night

The defence ministry said Wednesday that the navy was looking into claims that masked off-duty marines tackled rioters in the western city of Lorient, home to a major military base.

Local media published pictures of "anti-rioters" in hoods and masks beating up and apprehending suspected troublemakers in the city on Friday night.

The Ouest France newspaper published an interview with a 25-year-old who said he was a member of the armed forces and intervened along with 30 colleagues to support police so as to "not leave the country to burn".

Overnight on Tuesday-Wednesday, 45,000 security forces were again deployed nationwide, with the interior ministry reporting the second mostly calm evening in a row.