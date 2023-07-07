WORLD
First Nations flags to fly at women's World Cup stadiums
Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held between July 20 and August 20, 2023. FIFA has cleared the admission of Aboriginal and Maori flags to be boldly featured during the competition.
FILE - The Australian flag, the Indigenous flag and the flag of the Torres Strait Islands fly outside Parliament House in Canberra, June 1, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
July 7, 2023

Flags representing Aboriginal and Maori people will be flown at stadiums hosting women's World Cup matches in Australia and New Zealand after FIFA agreed to the move.

Gianni Infantino, head of the world governing body, said on Friday he recognised the importance of Indigenous populations being part of the showpiece event, which kicks off on July 20.

"These significant flags express a spirit of mutual respect, national identity, and recognition of indigenous cultures for our hosts," he said in a statement.

Football Australia chief James Johnson said their presence along side the co-hosts' national flags aligned with the tournament's key message of inclusion.

"Confirmation by FIFA that all official flags of Australia will be flown during the women's World Cup is an important moment for all Australians, particularly First Nations people," he said.

"This decision aligns with the values of our organisation with diversity and inclusion at the core of what we are about as a governing body and our vision for the tournament."

New Zealand Football chief Andrew Pragnell added it would help "shape the way the tournament evolves and interacts with it s hosts in future editions and in particular in recognising the rights of indigenous people worldwide".

The decision came after a recommendation from the event's all-woman First Nations and Maori Cultural Advisory Panel, which was backed by the New Zealand and Australian governments.

It will see Australia's national flag, the Australian Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag displayed at all 35 matches played in Australia.

The Maori flag –– known as Tino Rangatiratanga –– will fly alongside the New Zealand national flag at the 29 games in New Zealand.

