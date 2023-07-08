Pakistan has launched a project to convert millions of hectares of uncultivated waste state land into cultivable land to overcome food insecurity challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Land Information and Management System Center of Excellence to enhance food security, according to a statement from his office on Friday.

Pakistan will convert 4.4 million hectares out of around nine million hectares of uncultivated land into cultivable productive land by utilising modern agri technologies, it said.

"This state-of-the-art system will help optimise the agricultural production through innovative technologies and sustainable precision agricultural practices based on the agro-ecological potential of land, while ensuring the well-being of rural communities and preservation of the environment," said Sharif.

Pakistan is an agriculture-based economy with its agriculture sector contributing 23 percent to GDP and providing employment to almost 37.4 percent of the nation's labour force.

Currently, the area under cultivation is decreasing while the population-production gap is increasing and agriculture-related imports touching the $10 billion mark ultimately causing economic stress, as per official documents of the project, available to the Anadolu Agency.