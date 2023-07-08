The United States and China, as the world's two largest economies, must work together to combat the "existential threat" of climate crisis, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese government officials and climate experts.

During a visit to Beijing on Saturday, Yellen said previous cooperation on climate crisis between the US and China had made possible global breakthroughs such as the 2015 Paris Agreement, adding that both governments wanted to support emerging markets and developing countries as they strive to meet their climate goals.

"Continued US-China cooperation on climate finance is critical," Yellen said in a prepared text at a climate roundtable in Beijing.

"As the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy, we have both a joint responsibility — and ability — to lead the way."

She said financing for such initiatives should be coordinated efficiently and effectively, adding that Beijing's support for existing multilateral climate institutions like the Green Climate Fund [GCF] and the Climate Investment Funds, alongside the Washington and others, could boost their impact.

China is welcome to join the United States in contributing to a round of fund pledging for the GCF in September, said a US Treasury official.

For the upcoming fund replenishment, President Joe Biden said earlier this year the United States would provide a further $1 billion.

The GCF is a fund under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change [UNFCCC] that helps developing countries with adaptation and mitigation practices to tackle climate change.

Climate envoy