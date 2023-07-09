The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will travel to Addis Ababa on Monday and Tuesday to meet African leaders and Sudanese civilians on how to end the conflict in Sudan, the US State Department has said.

"We call on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately end the fighting and return to the barracks; adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law; and allow unhindered humanitarian access to meet the emergency needs of civilians," the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

Diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have so far proved ineffective, with competing initiatives creating confusion over how the warring parties might be brought to negotiate.

The fighting that erupted on April 15 in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, has driven more than 2.9 million people from their homes, including almost 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries, many of which were already struggling with poverty and internal conflicts.

