The northeastern United States has been inundated with heavy rain and flooding across several states, a day after storms and flash floods washed out highways and killed one person in New York state.

Parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont were under flood warnings, with states in the region recording rapid rainfall and "life-threatening" flash floods, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday to get to towns that have been unreachable since torrents of rain belted the state overnight, Mike Cannon of Vermont Urban Search and Rescue said.

A state park in Plymouth was being evacuated, and water levels at several dams were being monitored.

Heavy rains in New York state on Sunday turned streets into raging waterways, washing out bridges, leaving roads impassable and leading Governor Kathy Hochul to declare states of emergency in two counties.

The Orange County Emergency Management office confirmed that a 35-year-old woman had died in Highland Falls, in New York's Hudson Valley, where "historic floods" caused significant damage.

Hochul said the woman was swept to her death in a flash flood in the valley as she tried to evacuate her damaged house with her dog.

On Sunday, Hochul said that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life-threatening conditions due to flash flooding."

'Catastrophic flooding'