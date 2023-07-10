The beginning of July has been the hottest week on record for the planet, according to early findings from the United Nations' weather agency, after a series of scorching days saw global temperature records tumble.

"The world just had the hottest week on record, according to preliminary data," the World Meteorological Organization said in a statement on Monday, after climate crisis and the early stages of the El Nino weather pattern drove the warmest June on record.

It's the latest in a series of records halfway through a year that has already seen a drought in Spain and fierce heat waves in China as well the United States.

Temperatures are breaking records both on land and in the oceans, with "potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and the environment", the WMO said.

"We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Nino develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024," said Christopher Hewitt, WMO Director of Climate Services. "This is worrying news for the planet."

Europe's climate monitoring service Copernicus said its data also showed last week was likely to be the hottest since records began in 1940.

Copernicus said that its data suggests Thursday was likely to have seen the highest global average temperature, after several record-breaking days earlier in the week.

'Out of control'